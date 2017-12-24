Yuletide: Bank customers face challenges at ATMs in Benin – Vanguard



Vanguard Yuletide: Bank customers face challenges at ATMs in Benin

Vanguard

Barely 24 hours to Christmas, bank customers in Benin lamented over inability to make withdrawals from Automated Teller Machines (ATM) . Newsmen who went round the metropolis reports that not many of the ATMs in some banks visited on Sunday were …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

