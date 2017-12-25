Yuletide: British Airways slashes fares for Business Class passengers – Vanguard
|
Yuletide: British Airways slashes fares for Business Class passengers
Vanguard
The British Airways (BA) says it has introduced slashed its airfares for its Business Class customers and the general public who are willing to travel during the first half of 2018 in the spirit of the Yuletide. British Airways. It said the slashed …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!