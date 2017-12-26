 Yuletide: Domestic carriers increase flight frequencies – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yuletide: Domestic carriers increase flight frequencies – The Punch

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Yuletide: Domestic carriers increase flight frequencies
The Punch
Despite the fuel crisis that is preventing a lot of people from travelling for the festive period by road, many passengers took to air travel, necessitating the increase of flight frequencies on certain routes by domestic airlines. Investigations by

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.