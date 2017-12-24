Yuletide: Lagos donates lake rice to security agencies

In the spirit of the yuletide season, the Lagos State Government, yesterday, donated trailer-loads of Lake Rice to the Armed Forces, the police and other security agencies in the state.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, said the latest donation to security agencies was part of the token to appreciate law enforcement agents for their commitment and sacrifice in ensuring security of lives and property in the state.

The Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode had, while launching the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem on December 20, 2017, equally donated N25m to the Nigerian Legion, as well as a trailer-load of rice to aid welfare of the families of fallen heroes.

