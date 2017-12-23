Yuletide: Overwhelming queues at ATMs in Bayelsa
Commercial Banks in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa Capital, on Saturday witnessed heavy influx of customers at many Automated Teller Machines (ATM) centres. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most of the ATMs were, however, not loaded with enough cash, to contain the situation. A visit to Guarantee Trust Bank(GTB), Diamond Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank, Skye Bank, United Bank for Africa and Sterling Bank revealed horde waiting to collect cash from the machines.
