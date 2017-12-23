Yuletide: PDP Commend Gov. Dickson Over Christmas Largesse For Wards, Council In Bayelsa

Osa Okhomina,Yenagoa

‎The Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Hon. Cleopas Moses has commended the State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson over his approval of N5000 and N10,000 Christmas packages for party members at the ward,Local and state levels of the State.

According to the State PDP Chairman, Cleopas Moses, the approval of the Christmas package showd that the State Governor,Hon. Seriake Dickson is amiable, compassionate and ‎commended him for reaching out to ordinary Bayelsans, comprising leaders, elders, women and youths in the various communities just as he did last year.

He noted that the Christmas Support of N5, 000 and N10,000 to between 150 and 200 persons per ward in all the 105 wards of the eight local government areas in the state will no doubt go a long way to ensure that they celebrate Christmas with their families at this very trying time of the year.

The PDP boss in the state particularly commended the governor in the way and manner he directed the distribution of the Christmas stipend, constituting the various leaders in each ward as a team to take charge of the process and thereby ensuring that the money gets to the intended beneficiaries.

The PDP chairman also used the opportunity to call on all its members in the House Assembly to emulate the Executive Arm of government by extending similar gestures to their constituents, saying it would go a long way to ensure that they have a memorable Christmas and New Year celebration.

“What the governor has done is highly commendable. It takes a leader who is compassionate to do what he has done. I want to call on all our elected representatives at the State and National level to emulate the governor by extending similar support and gestures to all our people at the grassroots. We all must play our part to help put smiles on the faces our people at the grassroots. These are indeed trying times for all of us but it is even more for the ordinary people.”

Hon. Cleopas Moses used the opportunity to call on the APC-led federal government to do everything within its power to end the suffering, hunger and poverty in the land ” as Nigerians are dying daily in their numbers which is further compounded by the worsening fuel crisis”.‎