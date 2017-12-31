Yuletide: Union Bank To Feed 8,500 Under-privileged Persons

In the spirit of festive season, Union Bank has deployed its UnionCares campaign, an initiative aimed at donating over 8,500 care bags containing staple food items to under-privileged persons across the country. The lender in a statement said, the move underscores the bank’s commitment to actively support the communities within which it operates and improving […]

The post Yuletide: Union Bank To Feed 8,500 Under-privileged Persons appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

