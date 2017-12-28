Yusuf Buhari not Flown to Germany – Presidency

The Presidency has described as ‘fake news’ the story that the President’s son, Yusuf Buhari was flown out of the country early Thursday morning following his severe head injury in a bike accident. News made the rounds Wednesday night that the first family is considering flying Yusuf to Germany for treatment. However, Garba Shehu, the […]

The post Yusuf Buhari not Flown to Germany – Presidency appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

