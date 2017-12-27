Yusuf Buhari: Presidency confirms ghastly bike accident, gives update
The Presidency has confirmed that Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident on Tuesday night. It said the incident occurred around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Wednesday disclosed that Yusuf “broke a limb and had an injury to […]
