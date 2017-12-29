Yusuf Buhari still in coma with blood in his brain – Reports

According to a news report from Sahara reporters, Yusuf Buhari, the son of the President Federal republic of Nigeria is still in Coma.

Sahara Reporters sources gathered that Yusuf is responding well to treatment but he has not talk to anyone since his accident.

The source revealed that doctors warned against taking him abroad because of the long journey which will be bad for his survival.

Yusuf who had a bike accident with his friend at Gwanripa road in Abuja on Tuesday is currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile some Cleric gathered at the Presidential Villa to offer prayers for Yusuf’s recovery.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

