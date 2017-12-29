Yusuf Buhari still unconscious, Aisha on admission for high blood pressure – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Yusuf Buhari still unconscious, Aisha on admission for high blood pressure
Yusuf, ailing son of President Muhammadu Buhari, is still unconscious, DAILY POST has been reliably informed. Also, Aisha, his mother and the country's First Lady, has been admitted for high blood pressure. Both Yusuf and Aisha are on admission at …
