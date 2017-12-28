 Zahra Buhari-Indimi Speaks on Her Brother’s Health After Motorcycle Accident | Nigeria Today
Zahra Buhari-Indimi Speaks on Her Brother’s Health After Motorcycle Accident

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Zahra Buhari-Indimi speaks on the health of her brother who escaped death after a ghastly motorbike accident on Tuesday night. Zahra took to social media and wrote: “#GetWellSoonYusuf (love emoji). Thank you all for the kind messages, Yusuf is doing better. Alhamdulilah . Timeofgist recall that the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf, had sustained […]

