 Zenit rocket ready for AngoSat-1 launch – NASASpaceflight.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zenit rocket ready for AngoSat-1 launch – NASASpaceflight.com

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NASASpaceflight.com

Zenit rocket ready for AngoSat-1 launch
NASASpaceflight.com
Over two years after its last launch, Russia and Ukraine's Zenit rocket will launch Wednesday, deploying Angola's first satellite, AngoSat-1, in a mission from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The launch – Russia's last of 2017, and possibly the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.