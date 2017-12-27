Zenith Bank gets new directors – The Punch



The Board of Directors of Zenith Bank Plc has approved the appointment of Dr. Temitope Fasoranti and Mr. Dennis Olisa as executive directors of the bank with effect from December 29, 2017. The bank said that both appointments were consistent with its …



