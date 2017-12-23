Zimbabwe’s ex-army chief named ruling party VP – The Punch
Zimbabwe's new President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Saturday named the former army chief who led a coup that ended Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule, as one of his two deputies in the ruling party, the presidency said. Presidential press secretary George …
