Zinedine Zidane Set to Throw Gareth Bale Back into Starting XI for Celta Vigo Game – Sports Illustrated
|
Sports Illustrated
|
Zinedine Zidane Set to Throw Gareth Bale Back into Starting XI for Celta Vigo Game
Sports Illustrated
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is preparing to throw Gareth Bale back into his squad's starting lineup in a bid to kick his team back into action, according to reports. Los Blancos' 3-0 Clasico defeat to fierce rivals Barcelona was humiliating to …
Gareth Bale to receive Real Madrid lifeline as Zinedine Zidane aims to revitalise fading champions
Real Madrid tell Manchester United they can seal Gareth Bale transfer for £53m
Chelsea join Manchester United in race to sign Real Madrid star Gareth Bale
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!