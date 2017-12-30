Zuma: Courts rules on South Africa president’s impeachment proceedings
South Africa’s top court says that parliament failed to comply with its duties in holding President Jacob Zuma accountable over a public funding case. The ruling said parliament must now set out rules for impeachment proceedings. The was case brought by opposition groups who wanted parliament to be compelled to begin impeachment of Zuma for […]
