 Zuma: Courts rules on South Africa president’s impeachment proceedings | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zuma: Courts rules on South Africa president’s impeachment proceedings

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in News, South Africa | 0 comments

South Africa’s top court says that parliament failed to comply with its duties in holding President Jacob Zuma accountable over a public funding case. The ruling said parliament must now set out rules for impeachment proceedings. The was case brought by opposition groups who wanted parliament to be compelled to begin impeachment of Zuma for […]

Zuma: Courts rules on South Africa president’s impeachment proceedings

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.