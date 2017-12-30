Zuma: John Ledwaba’s death a great loss to SA theatre – News24
|
eNCA
|
Zuma: John Ledwaba's death a great loss to SA theatre
News24
Cape Town – President Jacob Zuma extended his condolences after the death of award winning South African playwright, director and theatre producer John Ledwaba. “The theatre industry has suffered a great loss in the sad passing of Mr John Ledwaba. We …
Zuma sends condolences on death of theatre producer John Ledwaba
