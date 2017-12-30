 Zuma: John Ledwaba’s death a great loss to SA theatre – News24 | Nigeria Today
Zuma: John Ledwaba’s death a great loss to SA theatre – News24

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Africa


Zuma: John Ledwaba's death a great loss to SA theatre
Cape Town – President Jacob Zuma extended his condolences after the death of award winning South African playwright, director and theatre producer John Ledwaba. “The theatre industry has suffered a great loss in the sad passing of Mr John Ledwaba. We
