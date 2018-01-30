$1.2b Needed To Commission Ajaukuta Steel Plant – Minister

The Minister of mines and steel development, Mr. Kayode Fayemi has stated that efforts are on top gear to make the Ajaukuta steel company limited, saying $1.2 billion is needed to achieve total rehabilitation, completion and commissioning of the plant. Of the total sum required, $513m is earmarked for rehabilitation while $687 million is to […]

The post $1.2b Needed To Commission Ajaukuta Steel Plant – Minister appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

