1 Last Autograph transform Olamide’s “WO” into Metalcore with their cover | Listen on BN

1 Last Autograph, a four piece metal-core/post-hardcore band based in Lagos announce the release of their latest cover “Wo” originally performed by Olamide. After the release of their first cover “Yes/No” by Banky W in a punk style, they took it further to transforming this club banger into metalcore music. The band says about their […]

