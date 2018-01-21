 10000 Cameroonian Refugees In Nigeria – UN – Leadership Newspapers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

10000 Cameroonian Refugees In Nigeria – UN – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

10000 Cameroonian Refugees In Nigeria – UN
Leadership Newspapers
The UN has expressed concerns about the swelling numbers of people fleeing English-speaking areas of Cameroon for Nigeria, saying it is particularly worried over safety of women and children. William Spindler, spokesperson for the Office of the UN High
Africa: Thousands Still Dying At Sea En Route to EuropeAllAfrica.com
Over 10, 000 Cameroonian refugees registered in Cross River, says UNThe Nation Newspaper

all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.