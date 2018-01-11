11 Decaying Dead Bodies Of People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Recovered In Taraba State (Graphic Photos)

11 new corpses allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen have been discovered in Katibu,Taraba state.Some of the dead bodies were found rotten almost beyond recognition. See photos below…

The post 11 Decaying Dead Bodies Of People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Recovered In Taraba State (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

