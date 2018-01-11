11 Decaying Dead Bodies Of People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Recovered In Taraba State (Graphic Photos)
11 new corpses allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen have been discovered in Katibu,Taraba state.Some of the dead bodies were found rotten almost beyond recognition. See photos below…
The post 11 Decaying Dead Bodies Of People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Recovered In Taraba State (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!