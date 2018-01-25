11 key quotes from Buhari’s response to Obasanjo’s letter

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday, January 23, wrote an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on the state of the nation which he titled “The Way Out: A Clarion Call for Coalition for Nigeria Movement.” The federal government gave its response on Wednesday, January 24, via the minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. Here […]

The post 11 key quotes from Buhari’s response to Obasanjo’s letter appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

