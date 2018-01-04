12 Dead in Train Accident in South Africa

No less than 12 people have lost their lives in a train accident in South Africa this afternoon. And bout 180 persons are also injured after the train collided with a truck and burst into flames. Images showed a fire engulfing several passenger carriages that were derailed at the scene near Kroonstad, 200 kilometres (125 […]

