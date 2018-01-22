12,000 Sacked Kaduna Teachers Reapply for Work

Twelve thousand of the 21,780 sacked teachers in Kaduna State reapplied for teaching jobs, it was learnt yesterday.

State Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC) will interview shortlisted candidates on Wednesday.

Of the 43,000 who applied, 27,000 were shortlisted.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who spoke through the Commissioner for Education Jaafaru Sani, said those who spent between five and nine years in service would get their gratuities, while those over 10 years are qualified for pension.

Sani added that the government will provide improved welfare for its teachers to enable them compete with private schools.

According to him, the government did not meet with labour before the union called off its two-week-old strike Thursday.

His words: “SUBEB has completed marking the scripts of over 43,000 applicants for the teaching jobs; 27,000 applicants have been shortlisted and would be interviewed on Wednesday.

“SUBEB is working hard to ensure that the first batch of teachers who meet the required competence, qualification and professional standard are deployment in February.”

