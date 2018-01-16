132 Libya returnees arrive Lagos – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
132 Libya returnees arrive Lagos
Daily Trust
Some 132 stranded Nigerians in Libya arrived Lagos yesterday under the evacuation exercise of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU). The arrival of the 132 comprising 35 females and 97 males made it 313 to be …
IOM, EU evacuate 132 more Nigerians from Libya
OECD-UN forum on strengthening collection and use of migration data kicks off in Paris
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!