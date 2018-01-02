143 die, 843 injured in auto crashes in Edo
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Edo says a total of 143 persons died and 843 others were injured in various auto crashes across the state in 2017. Mr Samuel Odukoya, the FRSC Sector Commander, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday. Odukoya said…
Comments
