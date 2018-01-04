Trump says Bannon ‘not only lost his job, he lost his mind’ as president’s lawyers send cease-and-desist letter – Washington Post
Trump says Bannon 'not only lost his job, he lost his mind' as president's lawyers send cease-and-desist letter
President Trump on Wednesday castigated his former chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon as a self-aggrandizing political charlatan who has “lost his mind,” marking an abrupt and furious rupture with the onetime confidant that could have lasting political …
