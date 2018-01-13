 15000 Cameroonian refugees flee to Nigeria – The Guam Daily Post | Nigeria Today
15000 Cameroonian refugees flee to Nigeria – The Guam Daily Post

Posted on Jan 13, 2018


15000 Cameroonian refugees flee to Nigeria
ABUJA – More than 15,000 Cameroonian refugees have fled to Nigeria amid a crackdown on Anglophone separatists, the United Nations (UN) refugee agency and Nigerian government, officials said on Thursday. The once-fringe English-speaking movement in
