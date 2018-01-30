FUTO Non-academic Staff Begin Strike

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities(NASU) of Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), protested yesterday before they embarked on indefinite strike.

The oppressed specialists, under the support of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) including Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the National Association of Academic Scientists (NAATS), said they were following the order of the national body.

Director of JAC Comrade Ibeji Nwokeoma stated: “The Federal Government gave N23 billion for the installment of earned recompense to all specialists of Federal Universities, lamentably, the cash was captured by our sister union and they shared it as their soul moved them, giving over N18 billion to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) alone, leaving a little above N4 billion for three autonomous staff unions. ASUU seized the cash at the national level as a team with the Federal Ministry of Education.

“We felt it wasn’t right and we asked the Federal Government what the sharing recipe was, the reason they could give one union over N18 billion out of the N23 billion. We additionally need to know the measuring stick for the sharing, regardless of whether populace or the idea of work they do in the college, yet till now, the Federal Government has addressed us.

“So we are requesting that if what they gave is scholarly earned recompense as they called it, the administration should give us our what’s coming to own of the largesse. They ought to likewise give the Non-Academic Staff their own earned recompense since we as a whole work in the college.

“We have been tranquil all these while about the strike however the administration has been unmanageable and that is the reason we embraced the measure to attract people in general’s thoughtfulness regarding win on the Federal Government to address the issue with the goal that our understudies won’t endure”.

SSANU Chairman, Comrade Franklin Matheus, stated: “We need to illuminate the general population through this activity that we marked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Government on issues incorporating setback in specialists’ pay rates, earned recompenses and Staff School remittances, yet none has been executed. We concurred that these earned remittances will be paid before the finish of a year ago, however what the administration did was to give ASUU N23 billion and an irrelevant N4 billion to all the non-scholastic staff unions. So if the Federal Government can pay N23 billion to ASSU as earned scholarly stipend, we are requesting N66 billion as our earned recompenses.

“We need the legislature to comply with the judgment of the Industrial Court. We can just end this strike if the administration tends to the skewed recompense and pay us N66 billion which is the earned remittance for non-scholastic staffs.”

