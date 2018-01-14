162 Plane Passengers Escape Death After a Crashed Plane Stops Few Yards From the Black Sea (Photos)

A fully-booked passenger plane came within yards of plunging into the Black Sea when it skidded off an icy runway while trying to land According to The Sun UK report, Luckily, the jet’s 162 passengers escaped when the wheels of their Pegasus Airlines flight dug into the freezing mud at Trabzon Airport – leaving it […]

The post 162 Plane Passengers Escape Death After a Crashed Plane Stops Few Yards From the Black Sea (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

