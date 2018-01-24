$16bn EGINA probe: Senate panel uncovers N500m variation – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
$16bn EGINA probe: Senate panel uncovers N500m variation
The Nation Newspaper
The Senate Ad-Hoc Committee investigating Local Content and cost variation on the $16 Billion Egina Deep Sea oil project yesterday said that it has discovered N500 million variation from what the Federal Government through NAPIMS approved for a …
Senate demands transparency from NNPC, Total over $16b Egina
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!