18 Celebrity Moms-to-be

2017 witnessed a high number of celebrity babies. From Beyonce to Serena Williams, and there are more on the way. For some of these celebrities, it’s their first encounter with motherhood while others are not new to the intriguing journey of child-bearing. Check out 18 celebrities who are expecting babies below

THE KARDASHIAN SISTERS

There will be lots of baby showers in the Kardashian’s household as Kim,Khloe and Kylie get ready to embrace motherhood. It is a first time for Khloe and Kylie while Kim who is already a mother of two adorable children North and Saint on the other hand employed the services of a surrogate for her third child. Sources say that she and her husband Kanye West have been looking for the perfect surrogate for a long time. For Khloe -who recently made her pregnancy public- and her partner,NBA player Tristan Thompson, it’s going to be a boy. The couple revealed that they deliberately kept the pregnancy a secret despite the speculation that surrounded the news.

Kylie and her rapper-beau Travis Scott will be welcoming their first child-a girl- together in February 2018. It is the first for the couple.

PRINCESS KATE & PRINCE WILLIAM

Another royal baby is on the way as Princess Kate and Prince William are expecting their third child together in April 2018. They are already parents to 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.

ALEC & HILARIA BALDWIN

Actor and Saturday Night Live star, Alec Baldwin is definitely not slowing down fatherhood. He is about to become a father of five as his fitness-guru wife Hilaria is pregnant. The couple’s fourth child is just 13 months old.

ROBIN THICKE & APRIL LOVE GEARY

After his messy divorce with actress Paula Patton whom he started dating at age 16, American singer,song-writer and record producer is ready to start a new life. He and his model-girlfriend April Love Geary are expecting their first child together. Thicke has a son from his previous relationship. Coincidentally, the due date falls on March 1st, which happens to be Thicke’s late father, Alan’s birthday.

EVA LONGORIA & JOSÉ BASTÓN

The former Desperate Housewives star is expecting her first child with her husband Bastón, the president of Televisa. She made the announcement recently and is already four months along.

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA & VANESSA NADAL

The beautiful brain behind the award-winning musical Hamilton Lin-Manuel Miranda will be adding another member to his family. He revealed that he and his wife Vanessa are expecting their second child on Twitter.

NICOLE JOHNSON & MICHAEL PHELPS

It’s also going to be a second child affair for Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps. In matching social media posts, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child. The sex of the child is yet unknown.

BEHATI PRINSLOO & ADAM LEVINE

Barely a year after their first child together, Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are having a go at parenthood again. Prinsloo shared the good news on Instagram with a photo of herself in a bikini showing off her bump, captioned ‘Round 2’.

CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend will be giving Luna a sibling to play with soon. The model who just marked her fourth wedding anniversary last September with the singer shared the news on social media.

DWAYNE JOHNSON & LAUREN HASHIAN

The 45-year-old actor and wrestler has a lot of reasons to be happy this season. First, Jumanji sequel which he starred in breaking box-office records; his name was recently added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame and now he is going to be a father again. He took to Instagram to announce the happy news by posting a photo of his daughter, Jasmine, whom he shares with girlfriend Lauren.

NE-YO & CRYSTAL SMITH

The singer (née Shaffer Smith) and his wife — who star in E!’s new series The Platinum Life — are expecting their second child together. Smith made an Instagram snap featuring the couple embracing and sharing a smooch, with NE-YO, cradling his wife’s baby bump.

LADY ANTEBELLUM

It’s a baby season for the band Lady Antebellum. Singer Hillary Scott and husband Chris Tyrrell are expecting twins early next year,while singer/guitarist Dave Haywood and his wife Kelli will welcome their second baby — a girl — this winter.

SAM CLAFLIN & LAURA HADDOCK

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress displayed her baby bump while attending Birks Jewellery UK launch party in London on Oct. 16. It will be the second child for haddock and ‘Me Before You’ star Sam Claflin. The couple are already parents to a son, whom they welcomed in January 2016.

MACKLEMORE & TRICIA DAVIS

The rapper, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, is expecting his second child with his wife, he shared a beautiful clip on Instagram announcing both the baby on the way and another concert in Seattle.

NATASHA BEDINGFIELD & MATT ROBINSON

The ‘Unwritten’ crooner and her husband Matt Robinson are expecting their first child together. “Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world!” Bedingfield captioned the bump-baring photo with Robinson on Instagram. Excited, she wrote that she can’t wait to embark on the amazing journey.

JORDIN SPARKS & DANA ISAIAH

The American Idol alumna secretly wed her boyfriend Dana Isaiah in mid-July — and the newlyweds are expecting their first child late next spring, they confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively.

RAY J & PRINCESS LOVE

The singer revealed the happy news on an episode of The Real, telling co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley: “Love is on my mind. Love is in my heart. Princess and I are expecting.”

In August 2016, Ray J and Princess tied the knot at the Vibiana in Los Angeles

JESSICA ALBA & CASH WARREN

The actress and mother of two took to Instagram to announce that she and her husband are expecting another child.

