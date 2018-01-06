18 Suspected Hoodlums Arrested Over Ibadan Clash

No fewer than 18 suspected hoodlums have been arrested by the Oyo State Police Command in connection with the havoc wreaked by warring factions of urchins in Ibadan. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Odude disclosed that 18 suspects are now in police net in connection with the Tuesday and Wednesday mayhem between rival […]

