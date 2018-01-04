 180 Nigerians to return from Libya on Monday – Premium Times | Nigeria Today
180 Nigerians to return from Libya on Monday – Premium Times

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The International Organisation for Migration, IOM, would on January 8 repatriate 180 Nigerians stranded in Libya back to their home country. The UN migration agency said the repatriation is under its continuing Voluntary Humanitarian Return, VHR
