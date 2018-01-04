180 Nigerians to return from Libya on Monday – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
180 Nigerians to return from Libya on Monday
Premium Times
The International Organisation for Migration, IOM, would on January 8 repatriate 180 Nigerians stranded in Libya back to their home country. The UN migration agency said the repatriation is under its continuing Voluntary Humanitarian Return, VHR …
180 Nigerians expected from Libya Monday
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!