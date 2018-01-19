19 Years Old Girl Strangled To Death In Rivers & Forced Into Septic Tank – Graphic Photos

The River state police command on Thursday, January 24th stormed Ibe Street in Elekahia, PHALGA, where one Chiburuoma Boms, a female 19yrs was allegedly strangled to death and forced into a Septic Tank by persons alleged to be her relations.

In a statement by the police public relation officer DSP NNAMDI OMONI said Men of the Elekahia Police Station acting on credible information arrested Six persons and are helping the police while her Corpse have been evacuated from the Pit and taken to the Mortuary for autopsy.

The statement said the CP has ordered for the transfer of the matter to State CID, while efforts are on to arrest other suspects at large.

The statement further said the Commissioner of Police, Zaki M Ahmed appealed to residents of Elekahia to remain calm as the Police is poised to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice, urging the public to be vigilant and report all suspicious movements/persons to the Police.