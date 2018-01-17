 1966 should be the basis for national reconciliation – Col. Pam’s Identical twins | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

1966 should be the basis for national reconciliation – Col. Pam’s Identical twins

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Ishaku and Ishaya Pam were barely two years old when their father, Lt. Col James Yakubu Pam was abducted by soldiers in the early hours of January 15, 1966. In this heart-rending interview with our Plateau correspondent, Golok Nanmwa, Ishaya, a former two-term Chief Medical Director of Jos University Teaching Hospital and Associate Professor of […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.