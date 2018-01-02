2 arrested over illegal UTME registration

By Dayo Adesulu

Two co-owners of a Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board accredited computer-based test, CBT, centre, Vision Computer Academy, situated in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, have been arrested for engaging in illegal registration of candidates for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Mr. Bamigbade Ajibola and Amoo Moshood were reportedly arrested by policemen from Adeniji Adele Police Station, Lagos Island, following a tip-off from members of the public that Lagos Island Primary School, Sura, was being used for the illegal registration exercise.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, the Coordinator of the Lagos Office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Mr. Sunday Aladegbaye, said the accused, whose CBT centre was legally accredited for the exercise, had moved its router and computer systems to an illegal location to engage in fraudulent practices and extortion of candidates.

Meanwhile, Ajibola and Moshood have been detained at the police station and, according to Aladegbaye, they will be charged to court today.

“JAMB is determined to fish out bad eggs working towards thwarting its efforts at standardising the conduct of examination and admission processes in the country,” he added.

