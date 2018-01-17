 2 Canadians, 2 Americans reportedly Kidnapped in Kaduna | Nigeria Today
2 Canadians, 2 Americans reportedly Kidnapped in Kaduna

Posted on Jan 17, 2018

  The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of four foreign nationals along Kwoi-Jere road in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State. Two escorts with the Nigeria Police Force were reportedly killed by the armed kidnappers, before the foreigners were abducted. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mukhtar Aliyu confirmed that the […]

The post 2 Canadians, 2 Americans reportedly Kidnapped in Kaduna appeared first on BellaNaija.

