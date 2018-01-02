 2 Canadians Kidnapped In Kaduna State, Nigeria, 2 Policemen Shot Dead | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2 Canadians Kidnapped In Kaduna State, Nigeria, 2 Policemen Shot Dead

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Two Americans and two Canadians have been kidnapped in Kaduna State, North-west Nigeria. The spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command, Mukhtar Aliyu, provided details of the kidnap on Wednesday. He said two policemen attached to the expatriates were also killed in a gun duel as they tried to rescue the foreigners. Mr. Aliyu earlier said […]

The post 2 Canadians Kidnapped In Kaduna State, Nigeria, 2 Policemen Shot Dead appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.