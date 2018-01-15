2 die, 7 others suffer severe burns in Gas facility fire in Lagos

No fewer than two persons were burnt to death and seven others suffered severe burns in an early morning gas explosion at Magodo, a Lagos suburb, on Monday . A Correspondent of the Nigerian Pilot who was at the scene of the explosion at CMD road, Magodo, reported that it took about three hours for […]

