 2 Fake CBT Centre Operators Arrested In Lagos | Nigeria Today
2 Fake CBT Centre Operators Arrested In Lagos

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Education, JAMB, News | 0 comments

– 2 Fake CBT Centre Operators Arrested In Lagos. – Police have arrested two men who are running a fake Computer Based Test centers in Lagos for engaging in an illegal registration of candidates for the 2018 UTME. The suspects, Bamigbade Ajibola and Amoo Moshood were reportedly the owners of Vision Computer Academy in Ibeju Lekki area …

