2 killed, others injured as police opens fire on players, fans in Ebonyi football match – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Trust
|
2 killed, others injured as police opens fire on players, fans in Ebonyi football match
Daily Post Nigeria
A football team match that took place in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State yesterday turned bloody as police officer allegedly shot 2 dead while other fans sustained bullet wounds following a squabble that ensued between them and some youths …
One killed, 2 injured during Football match
Soccer fan shot dead in Ebonyi
