2 Men Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Model Harry Uzoka

2 men in London have been arrested for the stabbing of 25-year-old model Harry Uzoka, Guardian reports. 24-year-old George Koh, and 23-year-old Jonathan Okigbo have been charged to court for the murder of the model. The 2 reportedly appeared at the Westminster magistrates court to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses. While both Koh and Okigbo […]

The post 2 Men Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Model Harry Uzoka appeared first on BellaNaija.

