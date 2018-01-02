 2 Men Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Model Harry Uzoka | Nigeria Today
2 Men Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Model Harry Uzoka

2 men in London have been arrested for the stabbing of 25-year-old model Harry Uzoka, Guardian reports. 24-year-old George Koh, and 23-year-old Jonathan Okigbo have been charged to court for the murder of the model. The 2 reportedly appeared at the Westminster magistrates court to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses. While both Koh and Okigbo […]

