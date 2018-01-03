2 NGOs want Supreme Court to declare CDF Act unlawfull – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
2 NGOs want Supreme Court to declare CDF Act unlawfull
The Star, Kenya
Two non-governmental organisations want the Supreme Court to declare the Constituency Development Fund unconstitutional. The Institute for Social Accountability and the Centre for Democracy and Good Governance, which had earlier challenged the legality …
Fight over CDF billions goes to Supreme Court
Battle over legality of CDF moves to the Supreme Court
