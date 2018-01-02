 2 UBTH doctors die in 2 weeks | Nigeria Today
2 UBTH doctors die in 2 weeks

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Health | 0 comments

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Two medical doctors working with the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) have reportedly died in the Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital in the last two weeks. One of the deceased, Dr. Ehidiamen Oaikhena, was said to have been shot by gunmen suspected to be highway robbers at Okada town, in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, on January 16, while he was on his way back to Benin.

