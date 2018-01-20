 20 visa racketeers arrested in Lagos | Nigeria Today
20 visa racketeers arrested in Lagos

The Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) says it has arrested over 20 suspects who specialised in counterfeiting entry visas of some foreign countries. Spokesman for the PSFU, Audi Lawal, said in a statement on Saturday in Lagos that the visa racketeers were arrested at several embassies of the foreign countries in Lagos. The police spokesman said that the suspects specialised in forgery of visa processing documents such as passports, bank statements, company letterheads and immigration stamps of several overseas countries.

