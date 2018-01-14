2017 Batch B Stream 2 Orientation Course Scheduled To Hold In Benue Camp Has Been Suspended
ATTENTION 2017 BATCH “B” STREAM II PCMs The NYSC management wishes to inform all PCMs deployed to Benue and Taraba states that the 2017 Batch B stream 2 orientation course scheduled to hold in Benue camp has been suspended. A new date will be communicated to you in due course
The post 2017 Batch B Stream 2 Orientation Course Scheduled To Hold In Benue Camp Has Been Suspended appeared first on Ngyab .
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!