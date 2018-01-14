2017 Batch B Stream 2 Orientation Course Scheduled To Hold In Benue Camp Has Been Suspended

ATTENTION 2017 BATCH “B” STREAM II PCMs The NYSC management wishes to inform all PCMs deployed to Benue and Taraba states that the 2017 Batch B stream 2 orientation course scheduled to hold in Benue camp has been suspended. A new date will be communicated to you in due course

