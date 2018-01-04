2017 CAF Awards: Eagles, Rohr battle Egypt, Cuper for top prizes – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
2017 CAF Awards: Eagles, Rohr battle Egypt, Cuper for top prizes
Vanguard
World Cup-bound Super Eagles and Egypt as well as their respective coaches, Gernot Rohr and Hector Cuper, will come head-to-head for the top prizes at the 2017 CAF Awards today in Accra, Ghana.] Rohr-Cuper. The Eagles are up against African champions …
CAF AWARDS: Rohr, Oshoala, Eagles, Falconets up for honours today
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!