 2017 CAF Awards: Eagles, Rohr battle Egypt, Cuper for top prizes
2017 CAF Awards: Eagles, Rohr battle Egypt, Cuper for top prizes

Posted on Jan 4, 2018


Vanguard

2017 CAF Awards: Eagles, Rohr battle Egypt, Cuper for top prizes
Vanguard
World Cup-bound Super Eagles and Egypt as well as their respective coaches, Gernot Rohr and Hector Cuper, will come head-to-head for the top prizes at the 2017 CAF Awards today in Accra, Ghana.] Rohr-Cuper. The Eagles are up against African champions
