2017: FIFA Adviser scores Nigerian referees high 

Mba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he has also seen the determination in them to do more in 2018.

“There is hope for Nigerian referees to compete favourably with their international colleagues in future,’’ he said.

The FIFA Adviser, who called for improved performance, said it was time to elevate the standard of match officiating in Nigeria.

“We hope to have referees who will officiate World Cup matches in the nearest future.

“And that is exactly what we are working towards. We have young referees being trained for the best,” he said.

Mba restated the imperatives of engendering expertise in the refereeing profession for unbiased match officiating

He said Nigerian referees had been doing well in guaranteeing qualitative league competitions in the country.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA), in collaboration with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), had in December organised fitness training and symposia for referees for excellent match officiating.